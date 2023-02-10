Azerbaijani citizens actively join aid campaign launched by Heydar Aliyev Foundation for quake-battered Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens continue to actively join the aid campaign launched by the “Regional Development” Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for quake-battered Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Thousands of Azerbaijani citizens arrive at the place of the campaign to collect humanitarian aid, launched on February 8 at the Baku Sports Palace (Neftchilar Avenue). The citizens are bringing warm clothes, heating appliances and essentials needed in the disaster area.

The items collected to provide humanitarian assistance to quake-affected people in southern Türkiye are loaded into trucks for being sent to the disaster zone.

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s First Vice President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the first plane carrying humanitarian aid was sent to Türkiye on February 9.

Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, sent to the fraternal country, delivered various medicines, medical supplies and equipment, and warm clothes to the earthquake-affected people.

News.Az