Azerbaijani citizens buy over 1,000 properties in Turkey in 2018

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,134 properties in Turkey in 2018, the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre told Trend.

Most of all, Azerbaijani citizens purchased properties in September 2018. Over the past four years, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 3,501 properties in Turkey.

In 2015, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 815 properties in Turkey, 610 properties in 2016 and 942 properties in 2017.

Among foreigners, most of all, Iraqi, Iranian, Saudi Arabian and Russian citizens purchased properties in Turkey in 2018.

At the end of 2018, Iraqi citizens purchased over 7,300 properties in Turkey, Iranian citizens - more than 3,200 properties, Saudi Arabian citizens - 2,400 properties, Russian citizens - over 2,000 properties.

In 2015-2018, 99,240 properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey.

News.Az

