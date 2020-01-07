Azerbaijani citizens can travel to 67 countries without visa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Henley&Partners" Company of Switzerland has disclosed the new rating of passports of the world countries, APA’s Russian bureau reports.

The list is topped by Japan. Thus, the people owning Japan’s passport have the opportunity to travel to 191 countries of the world without a passport. The second place in the rating list is occupied by Singapore (190 countries), the third-place – by Germany and Southern Korea Republic (189 countries). Finland, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Luxemburg, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, the USA, the Great Britain, Norway, Greece, Belgium, New Zealand, Malta, the Czech Republic, Canada, Australia, Slovakia, Lithuania, and Hungary have settled down in the initial twenty places.

And Azerbaijan together with the Philippines have occupied the 76th place in the list. The citizens owning the Azerbaijani passport can travel to 67 countries of the world without a visa.

News.Az

