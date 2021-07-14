Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani citizens from high-risk group should receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine – ministry

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijani citizens from high-risk group should receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine – ministry

Azerbaijani citizens from a high-risk group should be injected with the third (booster) dose of COVID-19 vaccine six months after the second dose, the Ministry of Health, State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement.

The mentioned group consists of healthcare workers, persons above 60 years old and people suffering with autoimmune diseases.

According to researches, a dose of any vaccine can be a booster, said the statement.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      