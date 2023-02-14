Azerbaijani citizens honor memory of quake victims in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens continue to visit the Turkish Embassy in Baku to honor the memory of those killed in powerful earthquakes that jolted fraternal Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani citizens bring flowers and wreaths to the embassy as a sign of mourning for the quake victims.

At least 31,974 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 249,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

Almost 195,962 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, according to AFAD.

A total of 9,315 foreign personnel from 80 nations are currently working in the disaster zone.

News.Az