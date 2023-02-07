Azerbaijani citizens honor memory of quake victims in Türkiye (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani nationals visit the Turkish Embassy in Baku to honor the memory of the victims of the earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Monday, News.Az reports.

Visitors lay flowers at the memorial corner created outside the Turkish Embassy to commemorate the quake victims.

At least 3,432 people were killed and 21,103 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a seven-day national mourning after the deadly quakes.

News.Az