Azerbaijani citizens in about 60 countries want to come back: MFA

At present, Azerbaijani citizens staying in about 60 countries want to come back to the country, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She made the remarks Wednesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The spokesperson noted that one of today’s important issues is the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad.

“Presently, Azerbaijani citizens staying in about 60 countries want to come back. Despite the suspension of international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijan continues to return its citizens via special charter flights,” Abdullayeva added.

