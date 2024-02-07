Azerbaijani citizens in Italy cast their votes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Voting commenced at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy at 8 a.m. local time (11:00 a.m. Baku time) as the snap presidential election got underway in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The polling station is fully equipped to accommodate Azerbaijani citizens living in Italy, Malta, and San Marino, as well as individuals on long-term overseas missions.

Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above, possessing a valid passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are eligible to participate in the voting process.

The voting process adheres to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code and other legislative acts.

News.Az