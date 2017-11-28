Azerbaijani citizens not recommended to visit Egypt and Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens are not recommended to go on vacation to Egypt after the terrorist attack that occurred on November 24, Muzaffar Agakarimov, adviser to the chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association told on Nov. 27, reports Trend.

"We also advise not to go to the Bali island because of the volcano eruption threat," he said, adding that Indonesia is not very popular among Azerbaijani tourists.

Earlier, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that the ministry is checking the presence of Azerbaijani tourists on the Bali island of Indonesia, which is currently facing the volcano eruption threat.

News.Az

