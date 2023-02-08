Azerbaijani citizens pour into aid collection points for quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens continue to collect aid for quake victims in fraternal Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Donations are collected at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex located on Tbilisi Avenue in Baku.

Yesterday, the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Consulate General in Nakhchivan appealed for help to Azerbaijani citizens. Later on, the aid collection point had been organized at the 'Dogtas' furniture store (27 Babak Avenue) in Baku.

In Nakhchivan, the gathering has been organized in the building of the Consulate General at the following address: 17 Heydar Aliyev Ave., Nakhchivan.

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye.





