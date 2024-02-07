Azerbaijani citizens show active participation in presidential election voting in Dubai, Tabriz

+ ↺ − 16 px

The voting process kicked off at 8:00 a.m. local time on February 7 at the polling stations established in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Tabriz, Iran, News.Az reports.

The voting process adheres to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code and other legislative acts. The polling stations are equipped with the necessary resources, and a list of voters has been compiled. Several meetings have been conducted at the polling station to inform Azerbaijani citizens about the election process. Relevant information has also been disseminated through the diplomatic mission's official website and social media accounts.

The election process witnesses high levels of activity among Azerbaijani citizens residing or temporarily assigned in the cities of Dubai and Tabriz.

News.Az