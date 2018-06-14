Azerbaijani citizens to have 5 consecutive non-working days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, June 15 and 16 will be non-working days in Azerbaijan to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, APA reports.

June 15 is also marked as the National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan, and June 16 is Saturday, June 18 and 19 will also be non-working days, in accord with the Labor Code.

Therefore, June 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19 will be five consecutive non-working days in the country.

News.Az

News.Az