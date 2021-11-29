Azerbaijani civilian injured in mine explosion in liberated Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 41-year-old Azerbaijani civilian Natig Mammadov lost his right leg in a mine explosion during repair and construction work in Mehdili village of the country’s Jabrayil district liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports citing the district Prosecutor’s Office.

The representatives of the corresponding structures examined the scene of the incident, the forensic expertise was arranged and other procedural actions were carried out.

The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

News.Az