Azerbaijani civilian injured in mine explosion in liberated lands

Azerbaijani citizen, a civilian born in 1980, Iman Bakhshaliyev, hit a landmine in the Azerbaijani Khojavand district liberated from Armenian occupation, according to the Khojavand District Prosecutor's Office.

The incident was found to have occurred during agricultural work.

As a result of the mine explosion, Iman Bakhshaliyev received numerous injuries. Besides, he was torn off part of his leg below the shin.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

News.Az