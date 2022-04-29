Azerbaijani civilian severely injured in landmine blast in Lachin

Azerbaijani civilian severely injured in landmine blast in Lachin

A 30-year-old Azerbaijani civilian was severely injured in a landmine explosion in the country’s Lachin district.

The preliminary investigation found out that Parvin Salahov, a worker of the construction company, hit a landmine during the repair and construction work in Lachin district’s Safyan village, the district prosecutor’s office told News.Az.

The incident is being investigated.

News.Az