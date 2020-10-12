Azerbaijani community in France posts slogans about Armenia’s provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis living in different countries are working to inform the international community about provocations of Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs said on Monday.

Azerbaijanis living abroad organize “round tables”, prepare appeals, send letters, hold press conferences, bring the truth to the world community, make appeals to put pressure for the cessation of the Armenian aggressive policy.

The next such actions were held in the cities of France - Toulouse, and Montauban.

On the streets, bus stops, and places of a large number of people, our compatriots posted slogans against Armenian aggression.

News.Az