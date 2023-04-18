Azerbaijani community in New Zealand strongly condemns use of torture against captured Azerbaijani servicemen

"Azeri" New Zealand & Azerbaijan Friendship Society, operating in New Zealand, has strongly condemned any use of torture and ill-treatment against Azerbaijani servicemen detained by Armenia, News.az reports.

According to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the statement addressed to the members of the New Zealand parliament and members of the media on behalf of the society clarified the adverse weather conditions the soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army - Babirov Agshin and Akhundov Huseyn were captured in Armenia. Attention was drawn to the fact that Azerbaijani servicemen were inhumanly treated.

As underlined in the statement, Armenia has breached its obligations under the important international acts, including the Geneva Convention.

"Azeri" New Zealand & Azerbaijan Friendship Society called on the public of New Zealand and the relevant international organizations to give a legal assessment of the violence and to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Azerbaijani servicemen.

News.Az