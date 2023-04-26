Azerbaijani community in UK urges ICRC to secure release of Azerbaijani soldiers captured by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the United Kingdom appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with the request to ensure the release of the Azerbaijani Army soldiers Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov captured and tortured by Armenia, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

The appeal provides information about the fate of two Azerbaijani soldiers, who went missing due to poor visibility and inclement weather in Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia.

The Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the UK urged the ICRC to take immediate action to intervene and secure the release of the missing Azerbaijani soldiers.

Referring to the Geneva Convention, the Coordination Council stated that prisoners of war must be treated humanely and protected against all acts of violence, threats, insults and public curiosity.

“We’d like to emphasize that Armenia is a signatory of the Geneva Convention and as such is obligated to uphold its provisions. Yes, it is clear that the actions of the Armenian military, in this case, are in blatant violation of the Convention they signed. We demand that Armenian authorities immediately and unconditionally release the missing Azerbaijani soldiers and ensure that they are treated humanely and with respect,” the Coordination Council said.

It was also noted that the ICRC has a moral and legal obligation to ensure that the rights of prisoners of war are respected and upheld.

“We understand that the situation in the region is complex and fraught with tension, but we urge the Red Cross to use its expertise and resources to ensure that human rights are respected and that all parties adhere to their obligations under international law,” the Azerbaijani community added.

News.Az