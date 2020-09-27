Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on Armenia’s recent attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with Armenia’s recent attack along the entire front line.

“This morning the Armenian aggressive armed forces attacked the combat positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements along the entire front line,” the statement said.

"We, the victims of occupation and ethnic cleansing, the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, severely condemn this attack and the ongoing war crimes of Armenia,” the statement said. “We demand the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from all the occupied Azerbaijani territories. We have been waiting for 30 years, and this is the end, we want to return home.”

“The past years have shown that aggressive Armenia, ignoring the resolutions of the UN Security Council and documents of other international organizations, prevents the restoration of our violated rights,” the statement says. “All responsibility for the battles, which is currently underway along the entire front line, rests entirely with the Armenian military-political leadership.”

“May the Almighty rest the souls of all our servicemen and civilians who died as a result of another Armenia's attack,” read the statement.

News.Az