Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh makes statement on Bako Saakian's visit to France

Public Union of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made a statement on the visit of Bako Saakian, the head of the so-called regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to France.

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan strongly condemns and express our anger for the visit of Bako Saakian , a representative of the illegal regime created by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to France.

Despite the contradictions of France as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, no measures are taken to prevent this visit. It is unacceptable that the French government repeatedly denied passive attitude and improper actions against such unlawful acts.

France doesn't allow those visiting South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Crimea, and Transnistria to enter its territory, but has a special sympathy for the representatives of the so-called regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the French government ignores the fact that the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh has been subjected to ethnic cleansing and gross violations of its fundamental rights, while ignoring such a one-sided and separatist character, violating the principles of human rights and equality. In this sense, France is pursuing a policy of separatism with a variety of greedy feelings.

While Azerbaijani citizens are facing difficulties in obtaining a visa from the French embassy and facing bureaucratic procrastination, Bako Saakian , a war criminal, fraudulently switches to Schengen's visa requirements in France.

Implementation of this illegal visit serves to prevent the negotiation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the promotion of the so-called regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Finally, the French side must understand that such biased actions seriously undermine France's reputation in the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh and in general in Azerbaijan's public opinion.

If France intends to contribute to the settlement of the conflict, it must ensure the impartiality of the OSCE Minsk Group as a co-chair country, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, to try to withdraw Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and to invite the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh to Paris. It should promote ethnic reconciliation and dialogue on an equal basis between the two communities.

The French side should also know that if the Azerbaijanis expelled from their native lands will return to their native lands, it would be possible to provide a stable and just peace in the region.

News.Az

