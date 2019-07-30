Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh preparing new project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has launched a new project related to the prominent historical figures of Azerbaijan, who have devoted their lives to the struggle against the Armenian occupiers, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, which earlier sent video messages to international organizations related to the destruction of Azerbaijani historical, cultural and religious monuments in the occupied territories, aims to also promote the activities of historical figures of Azerbaijan, according to the report.

To this end, the community plans to prepare and present short films in foreign languages for international audience.

The first film of this kind is dedicated to the public and political figure, journalist, teacher, Turkologist Ahmad Bay Aghaoghlu, who was in the front ranks of the fight against Armenian Dashnak forces, whose 150th anniversary will be celebrated this year by order of President Ilham Aliyev.

Considering that a part of Aghaoghlu’s life was connected with France, the film will be made in French, with English subtitles. The film demonstrates the hard life of Ahmad Bay Aghaoghlu, who was born in Azerbaijan's Shusha city in 1869 and entered a higher education institution in France in 1888.

After studying in France, Aghaoghlu moved to Tbilisi in 1894 and taught French in one of the local gymnasiums for 2 years. In 1896, he returned to his native Shusha and began teaching French in a local school. Here he established the city’s first library and reading room.

In 1905, Aghaoghlu was at the forefront of the struggle against Armenian nationalist aggressors, who were carrying out the genocide of the Azerbaijani people. With this, a movement against Armenian separatism and the chaos caused by the Dashnaks was started in Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan. Aghaoghlu was persecuted by the authorities of Russia and Armenian terrorist organizations, and was forced to temporarily move to Istanbul in late 1908. After the fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, he was forced to return to Turkey again. There he was elected to the 2nd and 3rd convocations of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

It is mentioned in the film that the works of Ahmad Bay Aghaoghlu were declared the state treasure of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az