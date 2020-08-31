Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region issues statement on 27th anniversary of Gubadli district's occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region has issued a statement on the 27th anniversary of Gubadli district's occupation by the Armenian armed forces.

"On August 31, 1993, the Gubadli district was occupied by the Armenian armed forces. As a result of the occupation, 238 residents of Gubadli were martyred, 316 people became disabled, more than 100 people went missing," the statement said.

According to the statement, as a result of the occupation, 445,000 square meters of housing stock, 4 medical institutions, 6 kindergartens, 61 secondary schools, 10 houses of culture, 24 clubs, 1 local history museum, 60 libraries, 205 recreational facilities, and 12 historical monuments were destroyed.

"The policy of illegal settlement of the occupied Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, including Gubadli, increasingly intensifying in recent years, has shown that Armenia continues to hold Azerbaijani territories under occupation and strengthen its consequences, and, thus, is not interested in a peaceful solution to the conflict."

“The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region states that the only solution to the conflict is the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from all occupied Azerbaijani territories and the return of ethnic Azerbaijanis to their homelands," the statement read.

