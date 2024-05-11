Azerbaijani company PRIME AGENCY one of the winners of the Global Eventex Awards
The winners of the 14th Global Eventex Awards - the world's leading event and marketing award - have been announced. This year there was a record number of participants in the history of the competition. Thus, the Azerbaijani company PRIME AGENCY was included in the list of winners chosen by the results of voting among 1207 participants from 6 continents and 62 countries. The company won 2 Silver awards in the "Agency of the Year" and "People's Choice Agency" nominations.
"Of course, as an Azerbaijani company, this result is a source of great success and pride for PRIME AGENCY. It is a truly proud moment to receive positive feedback from a jury of global experts in the events and marketing industry and to be recognized and awarded among the many participating agencies and projects from around the world, scoring points.
At the same time, it is a clear example of the positive evaluation of the projects and events carried out in the country at the international level", said Farid Mammadov, the founder and director of the company.
Established in 2009 to recognize creativity, innovation and performance, the Eventex Awards are today the largest awards in the world of events and marketing. Each year, the competition honors the best agencies, events and technologies from the world of events and marketing. This year, the companies and projects that won the most Gold awards were participants from the USA, Qatar and Germany.
