Azerbaijani company SOCAR successfully operates in Georgia - President

“According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the European Union last year, we must ensure the transportation of 20 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe alone by 2027, and I am sure that we will reach this figure,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Gabala, News.Az reports.

“Considering the current geopolitical situation, of course, energy security issues have come to the fore for all countries. Azerbaijani company SOCAR has been successfully operating in Georgia for many years. According to the information I received yesterday, SOCAR has built 11,000 kilometers of gas pipelines in Georgia and thus provides natural gas to more than 830,000 subscribers,” the President of Azerbaijan noted.

News.Az