Azerbaijani company to export meat to Dubai

The stand of Azerbaijani brand 'Made in Azerbaijan' has been exhibited as part of Gulfood 2017 fair in Dubai.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the stand caused a great interest among viewers.

As part of the exhibition, Azerbaijan's Azprotein and General Trading Company from the United Arab Emirates signed a contract on supply of meat to Dubai.

In addition, Azerbaijan's Asico received an offer on supply of fruits and vegetables to Kuwait, AHEC on supply of walnuts to Egypt, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, Astara tea and Kercom on supply of tea and honey to Dubai.

Gulfood 2017 will last until March 2. 24 companies were recognized as eligible to participate in Gulfood 2017 based on the contest held by the Ministry of Economy.

News.Az

