Azerbaijani Constitutional Court confirms April 11 presidential election results

The Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan has confirmed the results of the presidential election held in the country on April 11, APA reports.

Following a consultation, Constitutional Court Chairman Farhad Abdullayev announced that the election results have been confirmed.

Under the Constitutional Court decision to approve the protocol of the Central Election Commission, Ilham Aliyev is the winner of the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 86.02% votes.

