Azerbaijani consul in Tabriz killed in tragic road accident

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Azerbaijani diplomat Ramil Rza oglu Imranov, who served as consul at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, Iran, has died in a tragic traffic accident, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to a statement shared on the social media account of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Imranov lost his life while performing his official duties.

The accident occurred on the Julfa-Tabriz highway, near the town of Marand, while the diplomat was driving his vehicle.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of our esteemed diplomatic colleague, Ramil Rza oglu Imranov, Consul at the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the ministry said in its statement.

The Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of the deceased diplomat.

“On this difficult day, we extend our deepest condolences and wish patience to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased. May he rest in peace,” the statement noted.

News.Az