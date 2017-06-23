Azerbaijani, Costa Rican foreign ministers discuss cooperation prospects
Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Manuel Gonzalez Sanz in Baku.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, Foreign Minister of Costa Rica who is on a visit in Baku. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry that the meeting was held in one-on-one and expanded formats.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Costa Rica, as well as a number of topical international and regional issues.
News.Az