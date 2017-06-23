Azerbaijani, Costa Rican foreign ministers discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Manuel Gonzalez Sanz in Baku.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, Foreign Minister of Costa Rica who is on a visit in Baku. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry that the meeting was held in one-on-one and expanded formats.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Costa Rica, as well as a number of topical international and regional issues.

