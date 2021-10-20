Azerbaijani, Croatian foreign ministers meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 20, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman during the latter’s official visit to Azerbaijan.

Prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, as well as cooperation within international organizations, were discussed at the meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov noted the successful development of friendly and strategic relations between the two countries. He highlighted the importance of continuing the political dialogue between the two countries, as well as the organization of high-level reciprocal visits and meetings, and stressed the importance of continuing this positive trend.

Minister Grlić Radman expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and referred to the meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Stating that there are a number of similarities between the two countries, the Croatian Minister noted especially the struggle of the two countries for independence and sovereignty. He said that Azerbaijan’s achievements are commendable. The Minister also said that Croatia is interested in deepening the relations with Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed a number of issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda, including regular political consultations between the foreign ministries, expansion of parliamentary ties, as well as the prospects for development of relations in economy, as well as energy, agriculture, high technology, humanitarian, tourism and other spheres. The contribution of the Business Forum in the framework of the current visit to the expansion of economic and trade relations was also highlighted.

The sides also discussed the cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular cooperation with the European Union and participation within the Eastern Partnership platform.

Minister Bayramov informed his counterpart about the current situation on the territory of Azerbaijan, especially the implementation of trilateral statements. Minister also informed about the restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated areas, as well as the demining activities. The possibility for friendly Croatia to take part in the reconstruction process in the liberated areas, given its experience in demining, was also noted.

The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the relevant regions and issues of the global agenda.

News.Az