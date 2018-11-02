Azerbaijani Culture Center opens in Chinese city of Hefei

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Culture Center has opened at Anhui University in the Chinese city of Hefei with the support of Baku State University (BSU), AZERTAC reports.

Rector of Baku State University, MP, academician Abel Maharramov, rector of Anhui University Kuang Guangli, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, rector of BSU Abel Maharramov described the opening of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center as a milestone event, saying that it was realized through cooperation between the two higher education institutions. He said the center will play an important role in promoting the rich cultural heritage, tolerance and multicultural values of Azerbaijani people and facilitating cooperation between the two countries.

Rector Abel Maharramov congratulated Anhui University leadership on the occasion of the higher education institution`s 90th anniversary. He said the Confucius Institute, which is supported by Baku State University, currently has 14 branches at Azerbaijani educational institutions and government agencies, including Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC). He invited the leadership of Anhui University to take part in the events celebrating the 100th anniversary of Baku State University which will be held next year.

Rector of Anhui University Kuang Guangli praised fruitful cooperation between Anhui University and Baku State University. He thanked the Azerbaijani government for supporting the Confucius Institute in Baku.

Azerbaijani Ambassador in Beijing Akram Zeynalli hailed good cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in all areas, including in the educational and humanitarian ones. The ambassador said cooperation between Baku State University and Anhui University contributes to the implementation of China-initiated One Belt, One Road initiative by these higher education institutions.

The ceremony participants familiarized themselves with the center. The culture center features a wide range of educational materials highlighting the culture and history of Azerbaijani language and literature. All the materials were provided by Baku State University.

The center will conduct joint researches, cultural exchanges in various formats and provide coordination for students and teachers going from China to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az