Azerbaijani Culture Ministry to launch “Shusha creativity workshop”

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and supported by the Shusha City State Reserve, the “Shusha creativity workshop” project, will be launched in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital – Shusha, from August 26 to 28, News.Az reports.

As part of the project, creative professionals from Azerbaijan and brotherly Turkiye will travel to Shusha and familiarize themselves with the host of historical and cultural sites located in the city, including House Museum of Bulbul, the Shusha Fortress, Museum-mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif, the shot statues, Uzeyir Hajibayli’s destroyed house-museum, as well as the Jidir Duzu plain.

The project aims to raise awareness of international and local communities about Armenian vandalism and barbarism committed in the historical and ancestral Azerbaijani lands through the works of people working in creative industry, including poets, composers, photographers, ceramic artists, musicologists and other professionals.

