Azerbaijani culture to be promoted in Spain

The “Dirchelish” (Revival) Youth Social-Psychological Rehabilitation Center, in collaboration with the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Spain and the Principality of Andorra, will organize an exhibition titled "Art of Cultural Diplomacy" in Madrid as part of the “Green World Solidarity Year”, News.Az reports.

The event will take place at the Centro Cultural Emilia Pardo Bazán from April 20-27.

Its aim is to introduce Spanish art enthusiasts to Azerbaijani culture and to showcase the talents of Azerbaijani youth.


