Azerbaijani custom officers prevent sturgeon smuggling

Azerbaijan’s customs officers have prevented the attempted smuggling of surgeons to the country, the State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.

The Baku Head Customs Administration’s Directorate Combating for Customs Offences received information about the smuggling of large number of sturgeons.

Based on the information, custom officers conducted an inspection at the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku). As a result of the inspection, Azerbaijani citizen Ramin Mammadov was detained over an attempt to smuggle sturgeons to the country in a Kamaz truck. During the search of the truck over 1.4 tons (496 pieces) of sturgeon in cellophane bags filled with sea water and a boat engine with the inscription Yamaha Enduro 15 were found and seized.

