Azerbaijani cyclist wins first stage of Tour of Peninsular in Kuala Lumpur
- 15 Oct 2019 14:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Sports
Azerbaijani cyclist Elchin Asadov has won the first stage of the Tour of Peninsular 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He finished first in the UCI 2.1 stage race, timing 3:57:26.
The Tour of Peninsular sees riders covering a total distance of 850.7 kilometres over five stages.
News.Az