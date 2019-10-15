Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani cyclist wins first stage of Tour of Peninsular in Kuala Lumpur

Azerbaijani cyclist Elchin Asadov has won the first stage of the Tour of Peninsular 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He finished first in the UCI 2.1 stage race, timing 3:57:26.

The Tour of Peninsular sees riders covering a total distance of 850.7 kilometres over five stages.

