Azerbaijani, Czech FMs exchange congratulatory letters

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the letter addressed to his counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the relations between the two countries improved with the establishment of active political dialogue on bilateral level, improvement of cooperation within the international organizations, mutually beneficial partnership in political, economic, scientific, cultural and other humanitarian fields. In this regard Minister expressed satisfaction with the significant contribution of Azerbaijan to the energy security of the Czech Republic.

In the letter it was stressed that with the signing of the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership in 2015 the relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic entered to a new level. Minister E.Mammadyarov noted that the mentioned Statement set up new prospects for further deepening of Azerbaijan- Czechia cooperation and expressed his confidence that the realization of the goals identified in the Statement will be successfully implemented in the years to come.

E. Mammadyarov expressed his gratitude for the principal position of Czech Republic on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Lubomir Zaoralek in the letter addressed to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov appreciated the high quality of relations between the two countries. Also in the letter it was mentioned that Azerbaijan is an important partner of his country and Azerbaijan contributes significantly to the energy security of the Czech Republic.

Minister L. Zaoralek expressed his satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations and said that the Strategic Partnership Statement gave a significant boost to these relations. The Minister also expressed confidence that this positive prospect will continue in the future and that cooperation between the two countries will be strengthened in all areas of mutual interest.

