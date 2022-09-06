Azerbaijani defense minister and chief of Turkish General Staff visit ADEX exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yasar Guler, visited the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition (Securex Caspian), News.Az reports.

Hasanov and Guler got acquainted with the stands and products of the defense industry presented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands and other countries. For the first time Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibitions.

This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with national stands.

News.Az