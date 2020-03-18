Azerbaijani defense minister and presidential aide visit military units on frontline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – head of the Military Affairs Departme

The officials met with the military personnel of military units on the frontline zone, and inspected the headquarters buildings, soldiers' barracks, medical points and other military facilities and equipment.

After familiarizing themselves with the conditions created here, Minister Zakir Hasanov and Assistant to the President Maharram Aliyev conveyed congratulations of the Commander-in-Chief on the occasion of the Novruz holiday to the servicemen. They highlighted the issues of improving the social conditions of servicemen, noting that these measures will be continued. The servicemen and their families expressed their gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief for the attention and care provided by the state.

Minister Zakir Hasanov and Assistant to the President Maharram Aliyev then met with civilian personnel working in the military unit, inquired about the provision of military personnel, congratulated them on the holiday and wished them success.

News.Az

News.Az