Azerbaijani defense minister and presidential assistant visit military unit on frontline (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presid

The visit took place upon the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit for military personnel, the minister and presidential assistant viewed storages for combat armored vehicles, the vehicle park, the officer dormitory, and soldiers’ barracks, the boiler room, the laundry room, the medical point, the food and clothing warehouse, and other office and administrative premises.

The withdrawal of military equipment by a training alert to the area in accordance with the defense minister’s order was successfully completed.

After hearing reports on the operational situation on the line of contact of the troops and getting acquainted with the situation in the units, Minister Hasanov and President Assistant Aliyev observed the enemy’s foremost positions. The defense minister gave relevant instructions to maintain the constant combat readiness of the units.

Then a monument that erected in Horadiz in memory of the martyrs who fell in the April battles was visited, flowers were laid and tribute was paid to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country.

The defense minister visited the front line to meet servicemen who are on duty in combat positions in the Lele Tepe direction and viewed the conditions created there.

During the meeting with the military personnel, Maharram Aliyev spoke about the large-scale military reforms carried out under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as improving the social conditions of servicemen. He noted that these issues are constantly in the focus of attention of the country's leadership.

In the end, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s congratulations on the occasion of the Novruz holiday were conveyed to the military personnel. Valuable gifts were presented to the servicemen who are serving in the front line and a conversation was held with them.

News.Az

