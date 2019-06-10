Azerbaijani defense minister arrives in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to observe the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint live-fire tactical exercises, dubbed “Indestructible Brotherhood 2019,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military drills started on June 7. Up to 5,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks, and other armored vehicles, up to 180 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, 21 aircraft and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles as well as various samples of modern weapons and military equipment adopted into the armament are involved in the exercises.

The goal of the exercises is to develop the headquarters' joint plans for the combat operations, to increase the level of professionalism of the military personnel and to achieve coordination of the interoperability of the military units of Azerbaijan and Turkey by developing their skills in fulfilling joint tasks.

The drills will last until June 11.

News.Az

