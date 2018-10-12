Azerbaijani defense minister attends CIS meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense ministers discussed the aspects of current military cooperation and other forthcoming issues

A regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in Tashkent, the Republic of Uzbekistan on October 12.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the meeting, the Defense Ministry reports.

During the meeting, the defense ministers discussed the aspects of current military cooperation and other forthcoming issues.

News.Az

News.Az