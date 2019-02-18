Azerbaijani defense minister attends IDEX-2019 Int’l Defense Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening ceremony of the IDEX-2019 International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi Sunday, the Defense Ministry reported.

Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Abu Dhabi to attend the exhibition at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates.

After the ceremony, Minister Hasanov got acquainted with the exhibition, viewed samples of the most modern combat equipment and military products of largest weapons manufacturers.

News.Az

