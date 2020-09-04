Azerbaijani defense minister attends ministerial meeting of CIS, SCO member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday took part in a regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the participating countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow, the Defense Ministry informed.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Hasanov brought to the attention of the meeting participants that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been going on for many years, as a result of which more than a million of our compatriots have become refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He stressed that the occupation of 20 percent of our territories by a CIS member state contradicts the norms and principles of international law, including the norms and spirit of this Commonwealth.

The defense minister, noting that the large-scale provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of the Tovuz region on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border poses a threat to regional security, at the same time emphasized that official Yerevan aims to harm relations between Azerbaijan and the CIS member states.

At the end of the meeting, a joint statement was signed in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the end of World War II.

The defense minister, who signed the statement, commented on a number of issues and reaffirmed their commitment to the goals and principles of the UN, the norms of international law, in particular the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

News.Az