Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening of Air Force Training Center - VIDEO

Under the instructions of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities on improving the control system and bringing it to the level of high technical standards are being carried out as part of the modernization of the Air Force.

On April 18, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited the Aviation Repair Plant. The minister was informed about the current activities carried out in the production facilities for the repair of assemblies, engines and gear cases of aircraft and helicopters, aviation technology and equipment, as well as radio-electronic equipment and aircraft weapon. He inquired about the preparation of aviation assets, the current repair of assemblies and the scheduled operations.

Then Minister Hasanov took part in the opening of the training center of the Air Force MiG-29 fighter jets.

Hasanov visited the premises of aviation engineers, aircraft weapon, flight control, flight analysis, watched the preparatory training of military pilots and gave relevant instructions. The minister was briefed that the simulators installed here allow to provide the flight of two or four aircraft simultaneously.

The high-altitude work accessories and equipment provided for flight personnel were demonstrated to the defense minister.

After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the center, Minister Hasanov held a meeting with military pilots and assigned specific tasks for them.

