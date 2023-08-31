Azerbaijani defense minister attends Türkiye Victory Day celebrations in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to fraternal Türkiye, participated in the solemn ceremony in Ankara held on the occasion of Türkiye's Victory Day, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made an opening speech at the ceremony held in the Bestepe Nation’s Convention and Culture Center.

Music pieces glorifying the Victory Day of the fraternal country were performed at the solemn ceremony.

