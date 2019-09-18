Azerbaijani defense minister briefed on progress of large-scale drills - VIDEO
Politics
Commanders of types of troops, commanders of army corps and relevant officials gave a report to Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on the progress of the large-scale operational-tactical exercises launched on Monday, the country’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
After hearing reports on decisions made in regard to the organization of activities during the conduct of combined-arms operations, relevant tasks on troops control were assigned.
