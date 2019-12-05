Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat readiness of artillery units on frontline (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited artillery units stationed in the frontline zone, the Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership is on a visit to the frontline zone under the instruction of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Minister Hasanov inspected the combat readiness of artillerymen, their morale-psychological state and viewed weapons and military equipment.

The minister assigned relevant tasks to the command in regard to raising the level of combat readiness of the rocket and artillery troops and the effective use of military equipment.

