Azerbaijani defense minister condoles with Türkiye over death of military personnel in road accident
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has extended condolences over the death of Turkish military personnel in a road accident.In his letter of condolences to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Commander-in-Chief of the Gendarmerie, Army General Ali Çardakcı, Minister Hasanov noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of military personnel as a result of the accident of the vehicle belonging to the Gendarmerie General Command in Tunceli province, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
The letters read: “Your grief is our grief too. I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased servicemen and express my deepest condolences to their families. I wish healing to all the wounded.