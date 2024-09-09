Azerbaijani defense minister condoles with Türkiye over death of military personnel in road accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has extended condolences over the death of Turkish military personnel in a road accident.

In his letter of condolences to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Commander-in-Chief of the Gendarmerie, Army General Ali Çardakcı, Minister Hasanov noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of military personnel as a result of the accident of the vehicle belonging to the Gendarmerie General Command in Tunceli province, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.The letters read: “Your grief is our grief too. I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased servicemen and express my deepest condolences to their families. I wish healing to all the wounded.

News.Az