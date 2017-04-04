Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani defense minister en route to Saudi Arabia

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 4, the ministry's press service told APA.

Within the framework of the visit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will hold bilateral meetings with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud and other officials.

During the meetings, the sides will discuss prospects for the development of cooperation in the military sphere and have an exchange of views on issues of regional security.

