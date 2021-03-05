Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff General Yasar Güler, according to the Defense Ministry.

The letter says: "I am deeply shocked by the news about the death of high-ranking servicemen, in particular the Commander of the 8th Army Corps in Elazığ, Corps General Osman Erbas, and the injuries of servicemen as a result of the crash of a military helicopter of the Land Forces of fraternal Turkey in Bitlis, as well as the injuries of eleven servicemen as a result of overturning of a military vehicle in the Sirnak region.

Your grief is our grief too.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.

May Allah rest the souls of the Shehids in peace".

News.Az