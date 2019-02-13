Azerbaijani defense minister extends condolences over Istanbul military helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler over the crash of a military helicopter in Istanbul, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Feb. 13.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of casualties caused by the crash of a military helicopter in Cekmekoy district of Istanbul. Your grief is our grief too,” said the letters.

“I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

News.Az

News.Az